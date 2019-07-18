Public toilets for Carrigart being considered by Council

Donegal County Council has agreed to consider the idea of adding public toilet facilities to a proposed new digital hub for Carrigart.

Construction on the new digital hub is due to start next year and will be situated on the site of the old medical dispensary in the heart of the village.

Now, the local authority is considering adding public toilets to the plans.

The project is being funded through the Town and Village Renewal Programme.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr John O’Donnell says this will only add to what is already a very ambitious plan for Carrigart: