The Donegal Senior Ladies start their All Ireland Championship series on Saturday with their opening group game against Tyrone in Mullingar.

Donegal have already beat Tyrone on route to winning the Ulster title for a third year in a row.

Mayo are also in the group with the top two in each group going to the quarter final’s.

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran has been telling Tom Comack he wants points on the board to start the series…