Killarney and Leopardstown wins for Orr’s and McAteer

There was a treble for Donegal jockeys on Thursday evening as brothers Conor and Oisin Orr and Luke McAteer all rode winners.

In Killarney Conor took 5/2 favourite Whenurgoodurgood first past the post in the Dawn Milk Omega Maiden Hurdle for trainer Nigel Slevin.

At Leopardstown Rathmullan’s Luke McAteer won the 6.45 SAP Concur Apprentice Handicap on board Suaimhneach at 11/1 for trainer Jim Bolger.

Ballyare’s Oisin Orr rounded of the evening winning the Carnival Extravaganza Maiden.

He took 11/4 joint favourite Luruxiant to victory for trainer Dermot Weld.