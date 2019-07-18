Kelly and Dundalk progress in Champions League.

Sean Hoare and Gary Rogers were the heroes for Dundalk in Latvia on Wednesday night as they advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Lilywhites beat Riga 5-4 on penalties after it finished scoreless between the sides over two legs and extra-time.

Hoare struck the winning penalty after a second save from Rogers of the shootout.

Inishowen’s Georgie Kelly had the opportunity at 3-3 to win the tie for Dundalk but failed to score.

Dundalk will play Qarabag of Azerbaijan in the next round.