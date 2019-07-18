Jason Quigley excited ahead of his biggest fight

Jason Quigley will look to extend his unbeaten record to 17-0 later tonight in California.

The Donegal man will defend his NABF middleweight title against Tureano Johnson at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino.

With a pro record of 20-2-1 with 14kos, Johnson on paper will be the toughest opponent to date for Quigley.

Jason, who has 12 knock outs from 16 professional bouts has battled back from a serious hand injury and feels a win will set him on his way to a world title fight against the big guns in the middleweight division.

Quigley-Johnson will be the main event of a Golden Boy Boxing on DAZN fight card.