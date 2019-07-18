Injury blow for Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Donegal

Donegal and Eoghan Ban Gallagher have suffered a huge blow ahead of this weekend’s All Ireland Super Eight tie with Kerry at Croke Park.

The Killybegs man is understood to have suffered a serious leg injury in training.

Donegal officials have yet to confirm the extend of the injury but he will be out for a lengthy period of time.

Gallagher has been one of the consistent high performers for Declan Bonner side’s in this years championship.

His driving runs were a key part of the wins that lead to back to back Ulster titles.

Paddy McGrath is also a doubt for this weekend.

The Ardara man was a late withdrawal ahead of last weekends game against Meath after suffering a knock in the warm up.