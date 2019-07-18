Hopes that Swan Park restoration could start next month

It’s hoped that work will being next month on the restoration of Swan Park in Buncrana, almost two years after it was devastated in the flooding of August 2017.

The work will cost over €2 million to complete.

Inishowen Municipal District was told this week that the Government is providing €1.7 million, while Donegal County Council is providing €500,000 for the works.

Engineers pointed out that work on salmon rivers is banned after September, so they’re anxious to begin work on the river bank sections as quickly as possible.

Cllr Jack Murray says the council is showing huge commitment: