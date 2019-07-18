Finn Harps supporting FAI Rule Changes

Finn Harps FC have confirmed they will be supporting the rule changes that will be put to this Saturday’s FAI EGM.

Finn Harps will also be backing the proposed governance changes that will be put to delegates at the upcoming FAI AGM.

Club Chairperson Sean Quinn says the proposed changes will be positive for League of Ireland football going forward.

“We have to move forward and Finn Harps will be supporting the changes that are being proposed at the EGM and AGM and our delegates have been mandated to vote for the proposals. Let’s hope that this is the start of an exciting further for soccer in the League of Ireland” Mr Quinn said.