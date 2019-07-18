Harps seek out points in Waterford: Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps will attempt to get their Premier Division survival mission back track on Friday against Waterford Utd at the RSC (kick-off 7.45).

Results in the past fortnight, has seen Ollie Horgan’s men drop to the bottom of the table as UCD have picked up seven points from their last three including a win over Harps at the Belfield Bowl.

UCD still have a game in hand and the advantage of a superior goal difference.

Nathan Boyle has joined Michael Gallagher and Ciaran Gallagher on while Jacob Borg is doubtful.

Harps Boss Ollie Horgan says the loss of Boyle is a blow…