GAA Programme -17/07/19

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack is joined by Donegal’s two latest Ireland Compromise Rules players Sean McDaid from Urris and Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward from Ballyshannon.

Sean and Michael are members of the Ireland Masters Compromise Rules Masters squad that will play the Australian Master on Saturday down in Denn, in Cavan.

Also, ahead of Donegal’s Super 8’s championship clash with Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday, Tom is joined by Kerry man and by this stage a Donegal man John Joe O’Shea…