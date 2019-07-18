Funding available for Men’s & Women’s Sheds in Donegal

Men’s and Women’s Sheds in Donegal are being invited to make applications for funding to the Community Enhancement Scheme.

Additional funding of €0.5m has been allocated nationally to the Communities Enhancement Scheme for small capital grants.

The Scheme provides small-scale grants for Men’s Sheds who are affiliated with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

Women’s Sheds can also apply for this funding.

The Donegal Local Community Development Committee will administer the scheme on behalf of the Department. Donegal LCDC has been granted a fund of almost €29,000.

Men’s & Women’s Sheds Community Enhancement Scheme funding is only for capital projects, or capital parts of projects.

Groups must apply for funding to Donegal County Council and applicants can use the application form provided on the Councils website.

Unsuccessful applications for small grants made by Men’s Sheds under the Community Enhancement Programme will automatically be considered for this funding.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on Thursday, 29th August, more information on Donegalcoco.ie