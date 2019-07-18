Derry beat Harps in U19 Cup

Derry City took the win over Finn Harps in Wednesday night’s Enda McGuill u19 Cup derby at Finn Park.

Goals from Michael Harris, Patrick Ferry and Odhran Kennedy sealed an impressive 3-0 win for Shaun Holmes men who now go to round three.

Harps turn their attention back to league action again on Saturday with a home fixture in Ballybofey against Athlone Town (kick-off 2.00).

Derry’s next game is against Dundalk on Saturday week the 27th July at Oriel Park.

Elsewhere, in an u15 tie Derry lost away to Sligo Rovers 3-2 on Wednesday evening.