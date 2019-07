It’s derby time again on Friday for Derry City who welcome Sligo Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Darren Cole and Junior are doubts for the game while Eoin Toal is suspended.

Sligo, who have Johnny Dunleavy and Kyle Callan McFadden in their ranks are looking to go ten games unbeaten.

Derry are unbeaten in their last six which included a draw against UCD last week.

Manager Declan Devine says they need to convert more goal opportunity…