Council inviting submissions on Local Property Tax

Donegal County Council is inviting submissions from members of the public on proposals to vary the basic rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal in 2020.

The Council is keen to hear views and opinions on any proposal, in particular on the potential effects of any variance on households, individuals, businesses, and on Council services.

The Local Property Tax, which came into effect in 2013, is an annual tax charged on residential properties in Ireland.

In accordance with the Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012, a local authority may vary the basic rate of LPT within its own area by a maximum of +/- 15%.

An adjustment in the rate of Local Property Tax will impact the range and extent of services and supports that will be provided by the Council in 2020.

The council can also decide not to vary the rate at all.

The deadline for submissions is August 16th and submissions can be made in writing or by email.

Public feedback will be considered by the elected members of Donegal County Council at a meeting in late September, when a final decision will be made.