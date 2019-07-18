Calls for review into allocation & refusals of housing in Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is calling for a review of the length of time it takes to allocate vacant houses in the county, particularly when an offer is refused.

Inishowen Municipal District was told this week that since the beginning of the year, 48 houses have been offered by the council, 18 of which were refused.

Officials said the amount of time it takes to process and make offers may look lengthy on paper, but they said the system is an efficient one, which generally works well.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan says he believes improvements could be made, particularly with the refusal rate, which he said is over 30%: