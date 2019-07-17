Water outage strikes Falcarragh & Gortahork yet again

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Falcarragh and Gortahork are currently without water yet again this morning following another suspected pipe burst.

Irish Water has been notified of the issue with crews tasked to the scene however the outage is expected to affect the area for much of the morning.

The area has been plagued by numerous water outages over the last number of months with long awaited pipe replacement works there are due to get underway this autumn.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty says until that time, their hands are tied: