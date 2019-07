The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that tenders for the extension of Killybegs Harbour have been received.

Its anticipated contractors will be appointed next month and works will commence in the last quarter of this year.

The €6.5 million Smooth Point Project at the harbour when complete will provide a 120m quay space.

The contract once awarded is for 12 months however, preparatory works on the site development such as dredging are already complete.