The Health Minister and the HSE are being challenged in relation to chronic delays in the allocation of home help hours in Donegal and across the country.

Its emerged that it currently takes almost 14 weeks for home help hours to be sanctioned.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the Government have created a home help crisis due to inaction and the complete failure to plan for the increased demand for hours.

He says more joined up thinking is needed: