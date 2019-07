The level of growth in the hotel sector is at its lowest point in seven years.

A new report by accountancy firm Crowe shows the industry recorded an 8th consecutive year of growth in turnover in 2018.

But the level of growth, at 7 per cent, was down 4.5 per cent on the previous year.

It highlights a weakened sterling and Brexit uncertainty as being some of the issues behind the decline.

Author of the report Aiden Murphy says increased costs are also having an effect on hotels’ bottom-lines: