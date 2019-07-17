Harps and Derry face off in Enda McGill Cup

The Finn Harps U19s have a big second round Enda McGuill Cup match tonight against Derry City at Finn Park (kick-off 7.30). After contrasting National League results on Sunday, it’s the Candystripes who will go into the game in a more confident frame of mind after a 2-1 win over Longford Town that puts them a clear second in the table. Harps who had been joint second with Derry lost 5-2 to St. Patrick’s Athletic.

After that game on Sunday in Dublin, manager Joe Boyle said his players had to move on quickly and focus on the Northwest derby cup tie. Boyle is looking for a big improvement defensively after expressing disappointment with the manner in which the three first half goals were conceded in Blanchardstown. The one positive was that his side kept battling and got a couple of goals back in the second half through Corey McBride and Darragh Ellison. Michael Gallagher, who had been featuring for the Harps senior side under Ollie Horgan, remains on the injured list.

When the two sides last met in a league game at Ballyare in the middle of May it was the Candystripes who bagged the three points thanks to the only goal of the game – a 91st minute Kieran Farren winner. Tonight’s cup game at Finn Park will kick-off at 7.30. The Harps U19s are also at home next Saturday at Finn Park against Athlone Town (kick-off 2.00).