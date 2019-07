Inishowen’s only Fine Gael Councillor says the government is not doing enough to protect rural Ireland, and that needs to change quickly.

Cllr Bernard Mcguinness was speaking as he called for an immediate review of the County Development Plan, which will oversee how the county grows until 2024.

Cllr mcGuinness says at the time the plan was adopted last year, there were some outstanding issues, and a quick review was promised to all those to be addressed.

However, he says that has not happened: