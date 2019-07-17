Dungloe leading the way with ‘Going Green’ initiative

Dungloe is leading the way following the launch of the ‘Going Green’ initiative.

The joint initiative between Donegal County Council and Dungloe Tidy Towns Committee, is the first of its kind in the county and is encouraging businesses in the area to sign up to a Charter to promote working towards a more sustainable environment.

The project is being rolled out in conjunction with the upcoming Mary from Dungloe Festival which has incorporated a number of new elements that will see a greater focus on recycling as well as urging stall holders and vendors to sign up to the ‘Dungloe Going Green’ initiative.

Suzanne Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council says the next year will be a huge learning curve but is hopeful the initiative can be established in other areas of the county: