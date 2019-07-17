Could be one of the greatest Open’s – Shane Lowry & James Sugrue

It’s the last of the practice days ahead of the first round of the The Open at Royal Portrush which starts on Thursday.

Over 250,00 spectators are expected at the venue this week which is hosting The Open for the first time since 1961.

Shane Lowry is excited that the Open has arrived back in Ireland after a 68-year absence.

He says there will be a brilliant atmosphere this week and he’s hopeful that the Open might be staged in the Republic of Ireland at some stage in the future…

The 2019 British Amateur champion James Sugrue from Mallow in Cork will be among the first group to tee off on Thursday.

Sugrue is looking forward to playing in a major championship, something that would have been merely a dream just a few short weeks ago…