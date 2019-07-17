Cork make one change for Tyrone

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has made just one personnel change to his side for their crucial Super 8 clash with Tyrone this weekend.

Midfielder Killian O’Hanlon missed the defeat to Dublin but has been passed fit to start in place of Paul Kerrigan.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday evening is at 5pm.

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) (C)

9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)