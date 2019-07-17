Concern over plans to build more houses at Letterkenny estate

Serious concern has been raised over proposals to build up an additional 30 houses and 20 apartments near Gort na Greine estate in Letterkenny.

The area has been subject to frequent water outages and while some work to remedy the situation has already taken place, the service remains unreliable.

There are fears among residents that plans to build more houses could add to the problem further unless major improvements are carried out to the water supply.

Resident Thomas O’Daimhin says he and others are totally opposed to the plans until the supply is brought up to spec: