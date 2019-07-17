Calls for Inishowen to be brought under investment spotlight

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says more needs to be done to attract investment to the peninsula.

It follows a presentation to councillors in the area on Donegal Connect, which is being coordinated by the Donegal Diaspora Initiative.

The initiative is inviting people who have moved away from the county to consider coming home, with a video produced to highlight the employment and investment opportunities that exist in the county.

However, Cllr Martin Mcdermott says there are no such opportunities being highlighted in Inishowen……..