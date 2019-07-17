Arts4Youth project launches in Letterkenny

The new PEACE IV grants ‘Arts4Youth’ project has been officially launched in Letterkenny.

The project which forms part of Donegal County Council’s €5.5m Local Authority Action Plan aims to engage with young people between the ages of 14 to 17 from different backgrounds throughout Donegal to increase understanding and respect for diversity, as well as strengthen cross-border and cross-community relations.

Chair of the Donegal Peace IV Partnership Councillor Paul Canning says it’s a really worthwhile initiative: