Strabane PSNI appeal for information following reports of anti-social behaviour

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following reports of anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

Sgt David Mc Ilwaine says they are aware of ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour occurring in and around the Ballycolman Estate area recently.

He says, whilst some of this has been reported to police they believe other incidents are occurring and going unreported.

Sgt McIllwaine is encouraging anyone who has been affected by anti-social behaviour to report the matter to police in Strabane so it can be investigated.

Police say everyone who is accused of wrong doing is entitled to a fair hearing and where we have evidence we will work with the local community to deal with persistent perpetrators.

They have however warned of the dangers of rumours.

Sgt McIlwaine also encouraged parents to make sure they know what their children are doing and where they are during the school holidays.

If anyone has information on who is involved they are asked to contact the PSNI on 101.