Recruitment slowdown at LUH restricting services – McConalogue

It’s been claimed that the slowdown in recruitment is restricting services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It follows confirmation that a replacement diabetes podiatrist is currently on hold due a recruitment slowdown within the HSE.

The position of a replacement diabetes podiatrist is one of a number of positions on hold with Saolta Management working to get approval for this post to be released as a matter of urgency.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue is urging the Health Minister to step in an address the situation without further delay.

Its believed the replacement Diabetes Podiatrist post for the maternity leave cover was applied for in December 2018, and the position offered to a candidate on the 21st February this year.

However, to date, they have yet to commence the position.

Deputy McConalogue says this is a ridiculous situation for a person to have been offered the post without a start date.