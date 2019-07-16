Funding for defibrillators in rural areas of Donegal

By
admin
-

Five community and First Responder groups in Donegal are to share almost €54,500 in funding for equipment.

The money, which comes from the CLAR programme, will go towards defibrillators and equipping vehicles.

The largest Donegal allocation sees €35,000 to the North West Immediate Care Programme for the purchase of 25 defibrillators and cabinets.

Falcarragh First Responders receive €10,000, MFI Cardiac First Responders receive €4,250, Creeslough Community First Responders receive €2,975 and Gweedore First Responders receive €2,273.

Announcing the funding, Minister Michael Ring said the government wants to recognise the contribution made by community groups, and no-one epitomises this contribution more than voluntary first responder groups.

He said he has great respect for the volunteers that put themselves on the line in order to help others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR