Funding for defibrillators in rural areas of Donegal

Five community and First Responder groups in Donegal are to share almost €54,500 in funding for equipment.

The money, which comes from the CLAR programme, will go towards defibrillators and equipping vehicles.

The largest Donegal allocation sees €35,000 to the North West Immediate Care Programme for the purchase of 25 defibrillators and cabinets.

Falcarragh First Responders receive €10,000, MFI Cardiac First Responders receive €4,250, Creeslough Community First Responders receive €2,975 and Gweedore First Responders receive €2,273.

Announcing the funding, Minister Michael Ring said the government wants to recognise the contribution made by community groups, and no-one epitomises this contribution more than voluntary first responder groups.

He said he has great respect for the volunteers that put themselves on the line in order to help others.