Donegal v Mayo fixed for Saturday 3rd August

Match details for the final phase of games in the All Ireland Super 8 series have been confirmed.

Donegal will play Mayo at McHale Park, Castlebar on Saturday 3rd August at 6pm. At the same time Meath will play host to Kerry at Pairc Tailteann in Navan.

Depending on the results of the Kerry v Donegal and Meath v Mayo games this Sunday at Croke Park, Donegal’s trip west could be the key tie in trying to progress to a semi final for the first time in five years.

As things stand Kerry and Donegal lead the way after their wins last weekend.

Dublin and Tyrone are favourites to come out of group 2 and the two counties will battle in their final game, in what could be a potential fight for top spot, again depending on results this weekend.

They will meet on Sunday the 4th August at Healy Park in Omagh, throwing in at 4pm. At the same time Cork host Roscommon at Pairc Uí Rinn.