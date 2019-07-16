Council urged to test substance spread at An Grianan Farm

Donegal County Council is being asked to take samples of the substance being spread on lands at the An Grianan Farm in light of public concerns about the odour emanating from the area

Last week, the company denied that it is spreading chicken excrement, describing the substance as a digestate.

At a public meeting, concerns were expressed about whether there is any potential health impacts as a result of the odours.

Cllr Paul Canning says the council has a role to play in answering some of those questions….