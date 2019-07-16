Campervans parked illegally causing havoc in Bundoran

Serious concern has been raised over a significant number of campervans parking illegally in Bundoran.

It’s understood that some holidaymakers are not using private facilities available but instead availing of regular car parks in the town.

There are reports of anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping by some of those using the car parks.

It has led to calls on Donegal County Council to erect barriers as a preventative measure.

Cllr Michael McMahon says it’s becoming a major problem for the local community and must be addressed urgently: