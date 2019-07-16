Both Tory leadership contenders rule out backstop

Both British Conservative Party leadership contenders have ruled out a Brexit deal that includes a backstop deal on trade standards to keep Northern Ireland aligned with the Republic.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt took part in a leadership debate last night organised by the Sun Newspaper and Talk Radio.

Mr Hunt, previously seen as more moderate on the issue, said “the backstop, as it is, is dead”.

Sky’s Political correspondent Tamara Cohen says Mr Hunt seems to be moving to a harder stance to appeal to party members………………