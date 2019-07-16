Asylum seekers coming to Donegal described as ‘hugely positive’

Asylum seekers arriving to Donegal this week has been described as hugely positive for the county with calls to house more into the future.

16 people arrived in Portsalon yesterday and are being housed in emergency accommodation on a six months basis.

Concern has however been expressed over the remote location and whether it’s the most suitable environment for integration.

But Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is confident that those who are overseeing the move will monitor their progress closely.

He says it can only benefit Portsalon and the wider Donegal area: