Kerry and Donegal share top spot in Group 2 of the Super 8’s after their respective wins on Sunday.

Kerry are just ahead thanks to their ten point win over Mayo while Donegal beat Meath by nine points after a final quarter burst.

The Ulster and Munster provincial winners clash in the second round on Sunday at Croke Park.

Martin McHugh says we saw the real Kerry on Sunday in Killarney and Donegal will need to tighten up to challenge them…