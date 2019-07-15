Tee times confirmed for Open at Portrush

2011 winner Darren Clarke will have the honour of hitting the first shot of The Open Championship at Portrush this week.

Clarke will be up in the first group of the week, alongside Irish amateur James Sugrue, and American Charley Hoffman at 6.35.

All six Irish players wil be out early on day 1, 2007 winner Padraig Harrington has a 7.30am start.

Joining him on the course will be England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and America’s Andrew Putnam.

Shane Lowry will have five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, and South Africa’s Branden Grace for company, when he takes to the first tee just before 8am.

Local boy Graeme McDowell has been drawn alongside 2018 runner up Xander Schauffele and former winner Henrik Stenson.

Rory McIlroy will be the last of the Irish to tee off on the opening day, going out with US Open winner Gary Woodland and Paul Casey just after 10am.

Among the other first round tee times, defending champion Francesco Molinari will play with Bryson deChambeau and Adam Scott at 9.58am.

Masters Champion Tiger Woods is one of the later starters, getting under way at 10 past 3, in the company of Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.

The other major winner from this year is Brooks Koepka – The back to back PGA Championship winners is out at 1.04pm