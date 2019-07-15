Silver in Russia for Chloe & Sam Magee

Chloe and Sam Magee won silver at the weekend’s White Night Championships in Russia.

They reached the final with two wins on Saturday, beating English Pair Rory Easton and Slan Kelly 21-15 21-13 and Indian duo Krishna Prasar Garaga and S Ram Poorvisha 21-11 21-18.

Chloe and Sam who were the winners of the tournament in 2015 lost out to the number one seeds and defending champions from Russia Rodion Alimove and Alina Davletova.

Having lost the first set 21-16, the Raphoe partnership won the second 21-13 but the Russians responded in the third 21-16 and to take the title.