Post mortem examinations are due to take place on the bodies of a man and a woman who were found at a house in Derry.

Investigations are continuing following the discovery of the two bodies at a property on Great James’ Street in the city centre yesterday morning.

While the investigation is at an early stage, it’s believed that no foul play was involved.

Local Cllr Mickey Cooper says the house is very near St. Eugene’s Cathedral and a lot people were in the area when the news emerged: