A man is being treated in hospital after getting into difficulty on the shore at Kinnagoe Bay in Inishowen overnight.

The alarm was raised at around 9.30pm with Greencastle coastguard, the rescue 118 helicopter were involved in the operation while Malin Head Coastguard coordinated the shoreline rescue.

The injured male was subsequently airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this stage.