Today’s sitting of the Inishowen Municipal District has been adjourned for half an hour as a mark of respect for the late Councillor Manus Kelly.

The 41 year old father of five was killed while participating in the Joule Donegal International Rally last month.

He was elected to Donegal County Council for the first time in the Letterkenny electoral area in May.

The meeting is due to get underway again shortly.