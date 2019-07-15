Inishowen must be part of NW Regional Assembly strategy-Cllr Doherty

Donegal County Council must ensure that the forthcoming economic strategy being produced by the North West Regional Assembly must include a significant input from Inishowen.

That’s according to Cllr Albert Doherty who told an Inishowen Municipal District meeting today that issues such as the failure to proceed with an expansion at the Greencastle Fishing College must be addressed in the document.

He also stressed the importance of Derry, saying whatever happens with Brexit, the city is vital for the development of the whole region: