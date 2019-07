Regional health boards are set to return as part of a major re-structuring of the HSE.

The changes will hand more power back to local boards to manage all aspects of healthcare.

It returns to the model that was used before the HSE was founded in 2005.

Fianna Fáil’s Health Spokesman Stephen Donnelly says there’s theory to support giving power back to the regions.

However, he says organisational change will be pointless if access to services doesn’t improve……