Gardai reissue appeal over serious weekend crash at Burt

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday last at Moness, Burt.

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital in Dublin.

A 27 year old female pillion passenger was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Her injuries are believed to be serious. A 33 year old male driver was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and has since been discharged.

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320547 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Inspector Sean Grant made this appeal on the Nine til Noon Show………..