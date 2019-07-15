Concern nominee for President of EU Commission not serious about climate change

A Midlands North West MEP says the nominee for President of the EU Commission talks about climate change and the environment, but shows no inclination to do something about it.

Speaking after he and his colleagues in the European Parliament met with Ursula von der Leyen last week, Luke Ming Flanagan says she spoke of the need to tackle climate change, but still defended the Mercosur deal, which he has described as a potential environmental catastrophe.

He says she completely sidestepped his questions on the issue: