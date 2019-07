There are calls for the Government to urgently step in and address the shortage of home help supports in Donegal.

In one case, its believed a man has remained in hospital since January and cannot return to his home due to the lack of home help services available.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says with over 200 people on the waiting list in the county, the under funding of the sector cannot be allowed to continue: