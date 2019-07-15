Exclusive: Asylum seekers arriving to Donegal today

It’s been confirmed that a total of 16 asylum seekers are arriving in Donegal today and are to be housed in Portsalon.

It follows weeks of speculation that a number of people would be coming to the county however the exact location had not been disclosed.

They are to be housed in emergency temporary accommodation on a six month basis in a property in the seaside village.

Local Cllr Liam Blaney says it’s a remote location with little services available and he’s concerned that it may not provide a sufficient platform for integration: