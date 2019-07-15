Blocked footpaths in Carndonagh cause upset for wheelchair users

Wheelchair users and those with a disability in parts of Inishowen are said to be at their wits end over motorists blocking local footpaths.

It’s understood that the issue is particularly prevalent in Carndonagh, with people unable to go about their daily business because a vehicle is parked on up the footpath, making it inaccessible for those with a disability.

It has led to calls for more action from the Gardai in a bid to curb the problem.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says it effectively results in those affected not getting from A to B, and that’s totally unacceptable: