Road reopens following serious crash on main Letterkenny – Derry road

The main Letterkenny to Derry road has since reopened following a serious road traffic collision.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the single vehicle crash which happened at Moness, Burt, Co Donegal at approximately 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

In a statement Gardai say that it appears that a motorcycle lost control and crashed.

A 33 year old male rider was accompanied by a 27 year old female pillion passenger.

The male rider & pillion passenger were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The female was later transferred to Beaumont hospital with serious injuries.

The male has less serious injuries and remains in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Investigations are continuing and Gardai are urging any witnesses to the crash to contact them at Buncrana Garda station.