Partner of Lyra McKee: Gay marriage for NI is bittersweet

The partner of journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered by the New IRA, says a vote for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland was bitter sweet.

UK MPs voted in favour of introducing same-sex marriage and abortion rights to Northern Ireland, but only if power sharing isn’t restored by October 21st.

Sara Canning says she wants the vote to be honoured whether or not the Stormont Assembly resumes again before the deadline.

She says herself and friends marked the milestone vote when it happened last week: